5 Essentials To Complete Packing For Essence Festival

The 25th annual Essence Festival is a week away and this year its more important than ever! In attendance will be Songwriter Hall of Famer Missy Elliot, Grammy Award winner H.E.R. and last but not least our Forever First Lady...Michelle Obama! Packing can be overwhelming for a weekend like this so we wanted to help you out on a few things. Every woman is sure to bring a stylish and durable bag while partaking in the festivities that New Orleans has to offer. Festivities such as Essence After Dark, Essence Eats and many more! The Superdome is imposing a rule that prohibits bags that aren’t transparent and the size has been limited to a clutch no larger than 4.5’ x 6.5’. This could be a bit of a bummer but no worries we have you covered. Check out the list of bags below and start packing for a trip of a lifetime!

Click the pics to check them out: