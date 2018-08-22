A recap of "Familiar-Like": Episode 2 of Issa Rae's 3rd season of Insecure

SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t seen Episode 2, Season 3 of Insecure then please keep it moving or read at your own will.



Episode 2 was entitled “Familiar-Like,” and with this episode there were predicaments with which I’m sure we’ve all been oh-so-familiar.

Writer Amy Aniobi (@janiobi) did a great job of highlighting the complexities of masculinity, as seen in men. I know all my men can confess to having their prideful moments and not wanting help in certain situations, no matter how badly they might need it.

We see this clear as day in Daniel’s character, who is trying to further his career as a music producer. Issa saves the day and encourages Daniel to put his pride aside, convincing him to reach out to an old high school friend who is also a well-known music industry producer. Through this, Insecure‘s writers are sending the message of black men working together, seizing opportunities and accomplishing more together than apart. Everything doesn’t have to be a competition.

Daniel not only has to learn how to put his pride aside, but also gets a rude awakening when he realizes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. And Daniel is a very attractive man; with his looks, I’m sure he could get just about any girl he’d like. However, that isn’t always a good thing. Daniel is “getting it in” constantly with these young women, but realizes one morning that sex and no substance is no substitute for the real thing.

When ol’ girl hit Daniel with “I love light skin love” he was at a loss for words. Hell, I was too! I don’t think I’ve ever heard that before. With Issa things are different; he’s able to open up, be vulnerable, express himself and receive insightful feedback. Even though Issa acts like she doesn’t know what she wants, she does challenge Daniel to be a better version of himself.

Lastly we see how self-pity can get the best of you. We’re all human; when we feel defeated we naturally start to feel sorry for ourselves, doubt ourselves and allow negative thoughts to take over. Daniel has a few moments of self-pity in Episode 2, and once again Issa comes to the rescue and helps Daniel see the bigger picture.

From all this, we learn that when self-pity comes into play, you must remain focused on your goals, maintain an optimistic outlook and push through difficulties.

To all my men out there, remember this: You’re human, too. It’s okay to make mistakes and seek guidance. Pride and ego will only get in the way of achieving your goals.

Tell me your thoughts about Episode 2 on Instagram, and check back in with me next week for the next episode recap. Be sure to share your thoughts on V103’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram at @V103Atlanta. You can also follow me on Instagram at @liztwotimes and on Twitter at @_ElizabethLynne. And be sure to catch episode three of Insecure this Sunday at 10:30 pm on HBO!