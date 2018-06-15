Future’s Superfly Soundtrack Features Heavy Hitters!!

Let’s just say 2018 has been a good year so far for black films in Hollywood, well actually right here in Hotlanta, since that’s where most of the films have been shot!

The latest film making its way to the big screen is Super Fly starring Trevor Jackson (Grownish) Jason Mitchell (The Chi), Michael Williams (The Wire) and ATL legend, Big Boi. Oh and I can’t forget my girl Lex Scott who killed her role in the Lifetime television movie Toni Braxton:Unbreak My Heart.

However, I’m not here to talk about the film. I want to get into the soundtrack curated by Atlanta’s own, Future! There are 13 tracks for your pleasure on the album with Future Hendrix making an appearance on 11 of those tracks. The album also has star studded features from Lil Wayne, Miguel, 21 Savage, Gunna, H.E.R. and new R&B sensation, Khalid.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a rap artist take the lead on composing a soundtrack for a major film. Kendrick Lamar blessed our ears with the soundtrack for Black Panther earlier this year.

Future faces an arduous task of living up to the original soundtrack of Superfly (1972) composed by the late Curtis Mayfield. My personal favorite off the album would have to be This Way by Khalid & H.E.R. The song is the epitome of sexy! Their tender voices pierce your soul with grace and elegance, leaving the hairs on your skin standing tall.

Yet, one thing is for sure, Future definitely represents the culture of Atlanta well in this exciting new venture into the film industry.

Checkout the Superfly soundtrack and be sure to catch the remaking of Superfly in theaters today!