"Insecure" Recap -- Season 3, Episode 3: “Backwards-Like”

This episode was a refreshing thrill of the feels! We were introduced to a lot of new faces and situations in Issa’s life on Episode 4 of Insecure. Issa finally moves into her new apartment, she takes on a new job and starts a new friendship/situationship with a young man named Nathan aka the Lyft boo.

When Issa moves into her new apartment she gains a sense of independence and finally gets her infamous mirror back where she can be 100 percent herself and feel in control. She also has the chance to unpack a lot of old and damaged items that she’s kept over the years. Which in return forced her to confront her feelings on trying to hold onto the past.

This small act of throwing away the old things in her life sparked a flame under her belt and gave her enough courage to quit her job with “We Got Y’all.” This spark also brought some adventure to her life when she ran into her Lyft boo, Nathan and they went on an excursion through the streets of L.A.

Now I’m not one to break into someone’s home and go skinny dipping in their pool but if this is what it takes to get Issa out of her old funk so be it. To each its own! Truth or Dare Date may be the new wave!

Episode 4 simply taught us two things; if you feel stuck, get out and it’s okay to start over in life.

Issa felt stuck in her relationship with Daniel and took the initiative to finally move out on her own and start over in a new place. She decided to do the same with her job. It wasn’t satisfying her or challenging her so she decided to quit and take a chance with her career elsewhere. Even skinny dipping was new and adventurous for her especially since she participated in this act with a stranger.

No matter how old you get if you’re not happy doing your job or happy in a relationship/friendship then remove yourself and never be afraid to start over once the time is right.

