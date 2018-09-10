"Insecure" Recap -- Season 3, Episode 5: “High-Like”

SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t seen Episode 5, Season 3 of Insecure then please keep it moving or read at your own will.

Episode 5 of "Insecure," entitled “High-Like," was definitely one for the books and one for the emotions.

From “High-Like,” we learned to stay away from drugs, cherish your true friendships and make the most out of them before it’s too late. So yeah, stay away from drugs, prepare yourself for unexpected interactions in your life, Black Love is the s__t, and again, stay away from drugs.

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

The ladies of "Insecure" take a girl’s trip to Coachella for one last hurrah before Tiffany (Amanda Seales) gives birth and trades club-hopping for club motherhood. Everyone arrives at Coachella, and are ready to turn up and enjoy the festivities when Issa’s new Lyft boo, Nathan -- a.k.a. "Nanceford," a.k.a #NathanNavy (Kendrick Sampson) -- makes an appearance, along with his homeboys and their little stash of drugs. Uh-oh!

Now, with everything that has happened in the world this year involving drugs, I believe it’s just best to simply go with D.A.R.E’s campaign and say no. However, Issa and her girls were about that life and decided to indulge in taking their “Mask(s) Off.” They took molly as well as edibles, and saw their lives flash before their eyes. While enjoying the drugs and music of Coachella, Issa and her boo Nathan took getting high to another level as they “made love” on the world’s largest transportable Ferris wheel in Coachella Valley, more than 150 feet high in the sky.

That brings me to me discovering that festival life is real! I had my first run in with festival life this past weekend at ONE Musicfest, and boy was it an experience. Me and my girls are going to Coachella 2019, and I honestly don’t know how I’m going to survive. This is about to be an experience of a lifetime – sheesh - God be with me! But to be honest, I don’t think a music festival is the best place to give your life a run for the money. Issa and her girls unfortunately got thrown out of Coachella before seeing Queen Bey, all because of drugs. So once again I say, say no to drugs, kids.

After Coachella is ruined and the effects of drugs had worn off, Issa and Tiffany had a sister-girl moment to themselves, and it’s revealed that Tiffany feels left out. This is unfortunately common with a lot of friendships, when seasons of life change. People grow older, get married, have kids, change jobs, move away, etc. And the dynamic of friendships can change dramatically.

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

In Tiffany’s case she’s the only friend married and pregnant while her friends are out still trying to figure out life, love and their careers. Stories like hers can really make you look at your own life, evaluate your friendships and learn to appreciate them. When you have a group of close friends, you have to realize life won’t always be one way and everyone won’t be there figuring out life together at the same time forever. The goal is to remain close friends and grow together but only time can truly tell.

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Episode 5 left viewers on a cliffhanger when Issa and Tiffany finish their convo and Issa proceeds into the 7-Eleven to fetch some much-needed hydration. As she approaches the cashier she's greeted with a familiar voice: Lawrence's bestie Chad (Neil Brown Jr.), and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) – the ex himself.

Isn’t life funny? Just when you thought you had moved on and healed from the past, the past or the devil (side eye emoji) comes creeping back up and makes you reconsider all the growth you’ve done thus far.

Insecure did a great job of making viewers believe Lawrence was gone for good and I’m glad they did. The suspense and excitement made Episode 5 the best one yet. Welcome back Lawrence, and congrats #LawrenceHive: Your prayers have been answered.

Tell me your thoughts about Episode 5 on Instagram, and check back in with me next week for the next episode recap. Be sure to share your thoughts on V103’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram at @V103Atlanta. You can also follow me on Instagram at @liztwotimes and on Twitter at @_ElizabethLynne. Be sure to catch episode four of Insecure this Sunday at 10:30 pm on HBO!