Ne-Yo Gives ATL an Exclusive Listening Experience to His Upcoming Album Good Man

Creatives, fans and some of Atlanta’s industry elite gathered together Monday night at The Gathering Spot for an intimate listening experience and creative conversation about Ne-Yo’s upcoming studio album entitled Good Man.

“Good Man is basically talking about the journey of a good man. What it is to be a good man, what it is to make the decision to become a good man. To genuinely care about somebody and change your ways for the better” explained Ne-Yo.

DJ E-Clazz set the tone as guests arrived to mix and mingle. While complimentary drinks were flowing thanks to Ciroc, as well as finger food and first come seating.

V-103’s own Big Tigger helped to warm up the crowd before bringing out his dear friend and brother, Ne-Yo.

Ne-Yo started the session off very sexy, with one of his favorite tracks entitled “U Deserve.” He then moved on to a track that will resonate oh so well with women and men of all ages entitled “Apology.”

This track, in particular, stood out to many of his fans because of the rawness and empathetic lyrics provided in the song. “I feel like every boy goes through that period where you eventually got to get into that man stage and I feel like this song and album is that for me,” Ne-Yo explained.

From there he took listeners on a ride to the Caribbean (see video below), the West Coast and back home to ATL with his new tracks. Good Man will feature several artists including Romeo Santos, Bebe Rexha, Stefflon Don, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Eric Bellinger, Candice Boyd, and Sam Hook.

Good Man will definitely be a banger for summer 2018, as Ne-Yo never disappoints and serenades our ears with his soft voice and soulful melodies.

Check out the tracklist for Good Man below and be sure to cop the album in stores everywhere Friday, June 8th!

1. “Caterpillars 1st” (INTRO)

2. 1 More Shot

3. LA NIGHTS

4. Nights Like These (feat. Romeo Santos)

5. U Deserve

6. Summertime

7. Push Back (Feat. Bebe Rexha & Stefflon Don)

Video of Ne-Yo, Bebe Rexha, Stefflon Don - PUSH BACK



8. Breathe

9. On Ur Mind (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

10. Back Chapters

11. Hotbox (feat. Eric Bellinger)

12. Over U

13. Without U

14. Apology

15. Ocean Sure (feat. Candice Boyd & Sam Hook)

16. “The Struggle…” (Interlude)

17. GOOD MAN