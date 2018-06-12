Nicki Drops New Heat to Warm Up Your Summer!

Seems as though Nicki Minaj is on the same tip as Drake for summer 2018 in her new song Rich Sex feat. Lil Wayne. Drake said Nice for What and I think Nicki agrees.

Let’s get into some lyrics really quickly so you understand the correlation:

Rich who? Got bricks too

The rich get richer, that’s my ritual

Rich crew, link my ***** too

Mac took the Wraith, me and Tune flew

Now let me break those few lyrics down for you. The first line is basically her saying you think you’re rich well guess what I am too! Rich get richer and that’s what she plans to continue to do. Next line, whoever is lucky enough to hang with her and fund her expenses will also have to do the same for her girls. It’s all or nothing when it comes to Nicki. Lastly, she points out the way she and her crew travel and of course it’s nothing but the best.

Sheesh…I mean I think it’s safe to say that Nicki went in pretty hard on this new record. I’m sure my fellas out there will definitely feel some type of way but then again they really can’t.

Her lyrics aren’t false or made up, they are true accounts of actions and thoughts women do and say every day. A lot of men actually support, fund and can attest to these lyrics as well.

Let’s face it, a lot of the Instagram models men drool over and double tap for think this way and would probably agree 100 percent with Nicki’s new track. Also, let us not forget that men make these type of songs every day! Rapping about what they like, dislike, want and need in a woman so kudos to Nicki for keeping it real.

It was also good to hear Lil Wayne’s voice again and see them collaborate like old times. The beat will definitely be a hit this summer in the clubs. I can picture it now…bottles popping, girls rapping every lyric to the top of their lungs, DJ sirens going off in the distance and of course Instagram and Snapchat videos of girls with their favorite filter.

Not only did Nicki drop a new single today she also released an announcement about her upcoming tour with Atlanta’s own Future. The tour is entitled NickiHndrxx and kicks off September 21st in Baltimore, MD.

Be sure to check out the song below and tell us what you think!