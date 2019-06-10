WATCH: Dave East Talks New Music & Movie Role With Lili

Backstage At The Tycoon Music Festival 2019

June 10, 2019
Liz Smith
Categories: 
Tycoon Music Festival
Videos

Dave East talks his new movie role and new music with Lili backstage at the Tycoon Music Festival. He also shares what his ideal Fathers day would be.

Tags: 
Tycoon Music Festival
Dave East
Videos
Lili

