WATCH: Dave East Talks New Music & Movie Role With Lili
Backstage At The Tycoon Music Festival 2019
June 10, 2019
Dave East talks his new movie role and new music with Lili backstage at the Tycoon Music Festival. He also shares what his ideal Fathers day would be.
