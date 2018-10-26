ATL Super Bowl 2019: 100 Days Away

Jermaine Dupri to produce series of concerts leading up to big event

October 26, 2018
Maria Boynton
V103s Greg Street interviews Jermaine Dupri during the Super Bowl LIVE announcement

(Photo Credit: Atlanta Super Bowl LIII Host Committee)

Categories: 
Entertainment
GRAMMYs
Music
Music News
News
Personalities
Sports
Urban

There are just 100 days to go before the Super Bowl is held in Atlanta.  Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

A series of concerts titled Super Bowl LIVE will be held during the week leading up to the big game.

Friday morning, the Atlanta Host Committee announced Super Bowl LIVE details, including Verizon as its presenting sponsor and Atlanta-based, GRAMMY Award-Winning Producer Jermaine Dupri as the event’s music producer. 

Click here to read more on this story.

Tags: 
Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee
Super Bowl LIII
super bowl
ATLANTA GA
Verizon
Super Bowl LIVE
Jermaine Dupri
Greg Street
mayor keisha lance bottoms
Brett Daniels
On Location Experiences
KREATE
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
NWS Meteorologist In Charge Keith Stellman WVEEFM: On-Demand
Richard Rose Talks GA Voter Registration Record Shattered WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes