GA Senate Committee Begins Work on Abortion Bill

Room 450 inside the Georgia Capitol was crowded inside Thursday, with another 100 having to gather outside. It's where the Georgia Senate Science and Technology Committee is holding hearings on HB 481.

(Photo Credit: Erica Thomas)

The so-called "fetal heartbeat" bill would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which according to the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics website, happens between 6-8 weeks. Current Georgia law is 20 weeks.

The measure passed the Georgia House of Representatives a week ago 94-73.

"This bill is probably the worst bill I've seen proposed in the last decade", said State Representative Erica Thomas of Austell. Thomas says "as a pregnant woman speaking for other pregnant women in this state, this is my choice to have my baby".

The Academy of Pediatrics website also states the bill "would conflict with Roe v. Wade so would be likely challenged on that basis if it passes the Senate".

