Abrams First Black Woman Major U.S. Gubernatorial Nominee

When Stacey Abrams was elected Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives in 2010, she was the first woman to lead a party in the history of Georgia.

She was also the first African American leader in the state house.

Abrams has made history yet again.

She is now the first black woman in America to be a major nominee for governor.

If Abrams wins in November, she'll be another first, and on several levels.

Click here for more on this story.