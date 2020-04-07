Check Your Mail for Absentee Ballot Request Form

It's certainly not junk mail. The white folded item with red, white, and blue writing is your application for an official absentee ballot for the May 19 election.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia's Presidential Primary was pushed back to May 19. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is mailing the ballot request forms to each and every one of Georgia's 6.5 million registered voters.

Those that had already voted in the Presidential Primary, according to Raffensperger, will have their votes counted. On May 19, those early voters will simply vote in federal, state, and local races. While those that had not voted will receive a ballot that includes the presidential preference, federal, state and local races.

Helen Butler, Executive Director of the Coalition for the People's Agenda, stresses the importance of choosing the type ballot you will receive.

Democratic, Republican, and Non Partisan are the choices. "You want to make sure that you check one of the parties", says Butler. "Non Partisan are judicial positions. It's not all of the candidates."

There are several ways to send in your ballot request form. You can mail, fax, or email it. Submission details are in the top tear-away portion of the mailing.

The Board of Elections has 3 days to get your ballot to you. "We're telling people to return it (absentee ballot application) immediately, so that they can get their ballot and turn it back in."



Now, if you did just happen to throw your ballot request away, you can call your local Board of Elections or go online to receive a replacement.