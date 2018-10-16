Domestic Violence Survivor: I Had My First Set of Black Eyes at 14

In March 2012, Gabriella Stroude was a 19-year-old Florida State University sophomore. She had been in the relationship for only a few months. It was "intense" and her "first real relationship", she says.

Though her boyfriend was abusive, Gabby says "I was grown, I was in college, I had my whole life figured out." She also thought "he loved me" and that "he would hurt my family." So, "I put up with everything."

Until the day he stabbed her 13 times.

"I was finally ready to leave him. The last thing he said to me was 'If I can't have you, no one else can. we're going to die together' ".

Gabby survived, and now collaborates with the Alma G. Davis Foundation, telling her story and helping others.

Founder Alma Davis is also a survivor. "I had my first set of black eyes at 14", says Davis. The abuse had started years earlier, "I came from an abusive family."

Davis and Stroude, both the epitome of walking beauties, are on a mission to "break the cycle."

The Foundation is preparing to host its fifth Walk A Mile In Their Shoes 5K Run/1 Mile Walk. Davis says the purpose is to educate and advocate against domestic violence. It's this Saturday, October 20, at Park Tavern/Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, near Piedmont Park. For more information go to the Alma G. Davis Foundation Web site listed below.

http://almagdavisfoundation.org/

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at

1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Click below to hear my interview with Alma Davis and ​Gabriella Stroude.