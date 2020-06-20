Video Exclusive: Ahmaud Arbery Prosecutor says “It’s time to act”

Joyette Holmes talks with Maria Boynton

June 20, 2020
Maria Boynton
Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes says in an exclusive interview with V103/WAOK’s Maria Boynton that “it’s time to act.”

Holmes was talking about the current state of the country as unrest continues following the deaths of unarmed African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Holmes is the chief law enforcement official in metro Atlanta’s Cobb County, which, according to cobbcounty.org, has a population of more than 760,000 that’s 56.1% white and 28.5% black.

Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes participates during the Juneteenth Celebration in Marietta Square
(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

The first black and female to serve as Cobb County District Attorney, Holmes is the lead prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery death case

Arbery was the young black man who, earlier this year, was chased by 3 white men and was then shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia.

Holmes said “We are just appreciative at the confidence that the state attorney general had in our office to handle this case and to bring integrity and to find justice.”

She was attending the Cobb County NAACP Annual Juneteenth Celebration Friday in Marietta.

