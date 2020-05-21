Man Behind Arbery Video Charged with Murder

William "Roddie" Bryan is the third person arrested in the murder case of 25 year old Ahmaud Arbery. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 50 year old Bryan is charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment. He was taken into custody today.

Bryan was behind the video that showed the final moments of Arbery's life on February 23, 2020. It's release sparked world-wide cries for 'justice' in the case. Days later, the GBI entered the investigation. Two days later father and son 64 year old Gregory McMichael and 34 year old Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.