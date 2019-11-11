Alexis Crawford Considered Alleged Killer Her Best Friend

Jordyn Jones has waived her first court appearance. She and boyfriend Barron Brantley are charged with murder in the death of Jones' roommate Alexis Crawford. Authorities say Crawford had been suffocated.

Crawford and Jones shared an apartment near the campus of Clark Atlanta University where they were students.

(Photo Credit: APD)



Family spokesman Rev. Markel Hutchins says the 21 year old Crawford was found dead in Exchange Park off Columbia Drive in DeKalb County last Friday. Police say one of the suspects led them to her body.

Crawford had been missing for more than a week when Brantley was taken into custody Friday and charged with malice murder.

Jones was taken into custody Saturday and is charged with malice murder.

Police say that Crawford had filed a sexual assault complaint against Brantley 3 days before she disappeared. Rev. Hutchins says that Brantley had raped Crawford.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

According to Hutchins, Crawford considered Jones to be a "best friend." Hutchins goes on to say that Jones had spent Easter and Thanksgiving at the Crawford Family's home. "She's been in the Crawford household with the famly numerous times", he adds.

Funeral services for Crawford will be held at Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens at noon Saturday, Nov 16.