Andrew Young Falls Ill During Trip To Nashville

Former Atlanta Mayor and Ambassador Andrew Young is expected to check in with doctors today at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

According to reports, a spokesman with the Andrew Young Foundation says Young fell ill over the weekend during a trip to Nashville, TN.

He was there to deliver the baccalaureate speech for Fisk University Sunday. The speech was cancelled due to Young's illness.

The Civil Rights icon and politician is said to have spent three days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is being flown back to Atlanta today.

Young is 86 years old.