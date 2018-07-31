Atlanta Public Schools Welcomes Eight New Principals
School year starts Wednesday
July 31, 2018
When the doors open for Atlanta Public Schools tomorrow, there will be 8 new principals.
They were appointed by APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen for the 2018-2019 school year.
Click here to read more on this story.
