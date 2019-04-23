High School Graduations Relocated or Delayed because of GWCC Scheduling

See commencement schedules here

April 23, 2019
Maria Boynton
Commencement exercises in metro Atlanta are scheduled to begin next month

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mikos Creative)

Categories: 
News

"Commencements won't have the same flexibility as the past", according to Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen. When graduation ceremonies get underway in May, APS students will dawn their caps and gowns inside McCamish Pavilion, on the campus of Georgia Tech, rather than the traditional Georgia World Congress Center. GWCC is already booked. It's hosting big conventions like Citrix Synergy 2019 and MomoCon during graduation season.

While its high school seniors normally receive their diplomas during the last week of school, DeKalb County Public Schools, which also utilizes GWCC for its commencement exercises, will instead hold its ceremonies a week after the 2019 school year ends. The majority will be held at GWCC.

Click below the links to listen to my interview with APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen

Here are some metro Atlanta high school commencement schedules:

Atlanta Public Schools 

Clayton County 

Cobb County Schools

DeKalb County Schools


Fulton County Schools 

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Henry County Schools

Rockdale County Schools

 

Tags: 
APS
Atlanta Public Schools
Commencements Moving
Georgia Tech
McCamish Pavilion
Maria Boynton
DeKalb County Schools
Georgia World Congress Center
GWCC

Recent Podcast Audio
APS Urges Patience As Graduation Location Changes WVEEFM: On-Demand
Presidential Candidate Booker On Delivering On Promises To Blacks WVEEFM: On-Demand
Congressman David Scott says Veterans Need More and Earlier Intervention WVEEFM: On-Demand
Fmr NFL and UGA Player on Mandatory Recess for K-5 WVEEFM: On-Demand
Abortion Bill Passes: Atl OB-GYN Fears Impact on Female Mortality WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kamala Harris - Let's Speak Truth - Rally at Morehouse College WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes