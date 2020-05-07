APS Continues Annual Tradition Virtually

Usually at this time of year, school districts are preparing for graduations. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re having to do things a bit differently this year.

Thursday morning at 9 AM Atlanta Public Schools will go live on Facebook to announce its Class of 2020 top graduates.

APS said in a statement that Valedictorians, Salutatorians and STAR students will be announced on the social media platform.



The virtual celebration will feature messages from APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen, Atlanta Board of Education Chair Jason F. Esteves and Georgia Power Regional Manager Audrey King, as well as a special video tribute honoring each student.



