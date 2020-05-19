NAACP says "Georgia the World is Watching You"

Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP says that all eyes are on the state where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed. “Georgia, the world is watching you”, said Rose. During a Tuesday news conference in Atlanta, Rose was joined by attorneys for the Arbery family, other community activists, and elected officials.

(Photo Credit: Amanda Cooper/RADIO.COM)

Arbery, a 25 year old black man, was jogging and unarmed when he was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia on February 23. On May 7, more than 2 months after Arbery’s death, two white men, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested. They are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Their arrests came after a leaked video showed the last moments of Arbery’s life. Family attorney Chris Stewart said during Tuesday’s news conference, “too often, African Americans get justice by video, and that is not just improper, immoral and illegal, that’s not justice.”

(Photo Credit: Amanda Cooper/RADIO.COM)

The NAACP is also calling for an investigation into the “history of inequality” in the criminal justice system in the Glynn and Waycross, Georgia circuits “that have demonstrated racial bias in the application of the law.”

There are ongoing calls for the resignations of Glynn County District Jackie Johnson and Ware County prosecutor George Barnhill in the handling of the Arbery death case. Both recused themselves from the investigation. The Georgia Attorney General recently appointed Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to the case.

(Photo Credit: Amanda Cooper/RADIO.COM)

Media personality Rashad Richey, who is Chief Editor of Rolling Out Magazine, said the publication is working "to expose incidents of suspicious deaths of unarmed black men and women in Georgia in-which local officials decided not to prosecute.”

Attorneys Chris Stewart and Lee Merritt discuss the case.