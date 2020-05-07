Father and Son Arrested in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

They have been booked into the Glynn County Jail. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested Thursday for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Word of the arrests came in late Thursday via the GBI.

Gregory & Travis McMichael have been arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. There will be a press conference tomorrow morning at 9 AM in Brunswick, GA (1 Conservation Way). https://t.co/jBhe4eIpeW pic.twitter.com/PEsOdnyXdR — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 8, 2020

After 2 days on the case state investigators took the 2 white men into custody. GBI Director Vic Reynolds had called for ‘patience’ and also said his department would ‘seek the truth’ into what happened to the 25 year old black man on February 23, 2020.

The arrests of the McMichaels were announced days after a video surfaced showing how Arbery died. Across the country the public outcry continued to escalate.

Reacting to word of the arrests, Atlanta attorney Gerald Griggs, who lead the call in Georgia for the McMichaels to be held accountable in Arbery’s death, said “I’m angry because it shouldn’t have taken this long.”

As for Friday’s previously-scheduled protest outside the Glynn County jail, Griggs says, “oh, we’re still going, because a message needs to be sent.”