Arrests At Neo Nazi Rally

Handcuffs and shackles. They were placed on about a dozen people arrested in Newnan over the weekend during a rally organized by neo nazis.

More than 1000 people were present Saturday for the White Nationalists gathering. The crowd included neo nazi supporters, along with, counter protesters and bystanders.

There were also hundreds of armed lawmen patrolling the area in, and alongside, Greenville Street Park. Militia groups, clad in army fatigue gear, were walking around with machine guns.

There were also at least four SWAT Army tanks.