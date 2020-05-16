Caravan for Justice in Ahmaud Arbery Case

An estimated 200 vehicles showed up Saturday morning at Victory Outreach Church on Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta. They gathered for a 300 mile trip to Brunswick, Georgia. A rally, scheduled for 2pm outside the Glynn County courthouse, is to call for justice in the Ahmaud Arbery case. Arbery is the 25 year old black man who was shot and killed earlier this year in that southeast Georgia town.

(Photo Credit: Jana Johnson-Davis)

Two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested more than 2 months after the February 23 shooting death of Arbery. They are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Atlanta attorney Miguel Dominguez says the caravan organizing group JustGeorgia wants the law enforcement officials involved in the case to be removed from office. “Public officials, especially state prosecutors must avoid the appearance of impropriety”, says Dominguez, “their inaction and delays in recusing themselves only heightened the public distrust for our judicial system.”

(Photo Credit: Jana Johnson-Davis)

Dominguez is referring to Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson who recused herself from the case. Gregory McMichael had worked for Johnson’s office as a criminal investigator. The second prosecutor on the case, George Barnhill, prior to recusing himself stated that in his “professional belief” there were no grounds to arrest the McMichaels in Arbery’s death.

“Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill must go”, says Dominguez.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has appointed Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to the case. Which, according to Dominguez, “was certainly progress towards the community’s goal of seeing justice.”

(Photo Credit: Jana Johnson-Davis)

A viral video from February 23 shows an African American male, identified as Ahmaud Arbery, being confronted by 2 men with guns. Those men are identified as father and son 64 year old Gregory Michael ad 32 year old Travis McMichael. The video ends after Arbery falls to the ground. An autopsy report indicated that he had been shot 3 times.

Attorney for Travis McMichael, Jason Sheffield, said during a news conference in Decatur this week that his client has a presumption of innocence. “That presumption of innocence” said Sheffield, “follows him from now throughout the course of this trial until and unless a jury decides that he is not innocent.” Another attorney for Travis McMichael, Robert Rubin, is quoted as saying “there has been a lot of rushing to judgement” in the case.

While attorneys for Gregory McMichael say that “only part of the story is known.” Attorney Frank Hogue said during a Macon news conference Friday “the full story will not be told until all the witnesses have been found and interviewed, all the documents have been gathered and studied, and all the video has been watched.” Attorney Laura Hogue said “we know several other critical facts that point to a different narrative.”