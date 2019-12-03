Rooting Out Atlanta City Hall Corruption

It's the first step towards creating an Inspector General position, aimed at rooting out corruption in Atlanta City Hall. The entire Atlanta City Council has signed on as sponsors of the legislation.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore says the Office of Inspector General would hold elected officials and city employees accountable for unlawful and unethical behavior. It would also include contractors.

When I spoke with Moore recently, she was calling on her fellow council members and the mayor to quickly establish the position.

A task force created by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had recommended that an Inspector General be hired. The Office would be independent of the mayor's office and City Council.