Felicia Moore: Compliance Office Would Hold Us Accountable In Following The Law

Office would have subpoena powers and access to all records

February 11, 2019
Maria Boynton
Recent City Council work session on the Public Confidence & Accountability Legislation

(Photo Credit: @PresidentFeliciaMoore)

Categories: 
News

Under regulations approved by Atlanta City Council, those using city-issued credit cards would have to abide by a list of terms. Also, legislation proposed by City Council President Felicia Moore calls for the creation of an Office of Independent Compliance. Both are among efforts, by the city's governing body, to ensure, according to Moore, "that the City, its employees, and vendors conduct business in a manner which is honest, transparent, lawful and in the best interests of its residents." Moore goes on to say that the Office of Independent Complaince will "address accountability from the trajectories of both adherence and enforcement."

After 20 years as a member of Atlanta City Council, and 4 as a Council staff member before that, Felicia Moore has been President of Atlanta City Council for a year
(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

During Mayor Kasim Reed's 8 years in office, City Hall was inundated with charges of corrupt and unethical practices, which have lead to convictions and jailings of former administration officials. Now, with seven new members of Atlanta City Council, President Moore, is leading the charge to create checks and balances, and there-by avoiding allegations of corruption.

According to the Public Confidence & Accountability Legislation: The purpose of the Office of Independent Compliance is to protect the integrity of the government of the City of Atlanta by prohibiting any official, employee, vendor contractor/consultant, appointee or members of any of the city’s boards, authorities, commissions, agencies, organizations etc. from engaging in any action that is not in compliance with the city’s charter, code, or any external regulations including, but not limited to, county, state, federal and other laws.

Click below to hear Moore talk about the duties of the proposed Independent Compliance Office

Tags: 
Independent Compliance Officer
ATLANTA GA
felicia moore
kasim reed
Andre Dickens
Atlanta City Council
Atlanta City Hall Corruption
Maria Boynton

Recent Podcast Audio

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on Establishing Office of Independent Compliance.jpg
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore on establishing Office of Independent Compliance WVEEFM: On-Demand
Kaepernick Mural Destroyed, His Hope Is For Rise Of Visual Arts in Atlanta WVEEFM: On-Demand
Grady Jarrett discusses NFL Man of the Year Nod and Hopes for the Falcons WVEEFM: On-Demand
Shalise Young Talks Husband's Legacy As She Runs To Continue His Term WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA Police Chief On Planning, Service, and Security WVEEFM: On-Demand
MARTA CEO Discusses Labor Unrest As Super Bowl Looms WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes