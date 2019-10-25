Teaching Youth to Talk, Think, and Take Action

Youth in the Metro Atlanta area are getting first-hand knowledge about what it means to be a CEO. They'll be participating in the C.E.O.s of Tomorrow Youth Conference on Friday, October 25, 2019. It's being held at the Loudermillk Conference Center, located at 40 Courtland Street N.E. in Atlanta. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The conference starts an hour later and ends at 2:00 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Fulton County Government)

According to Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall the program is designed to help you to "talk, think, and take action" to overcome the challenges and socioeconomic barriers they are facing in their lives.

The conference will address entrepreneurship, along with STEM careers and leadership options, and team building strategies.

For more information you can call (404) 612-4130 or email district4@fultoncountyga.gov.

