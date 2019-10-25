Teaching Youth to Talk, Think, and Take Action

Conference focuses on entrepreneurship and STEM

October 25, 2019
Maria Boynton
Teens attend a previous CEOs of Tomorrow Conference in Atlanta

(Photo Credit: Fulton County Government)

Categories: 
News

Youth in the Metro Atlanta area are getting first-hand knowledge about what it means to be a CEO. They'll be participating in the C.E.O.s of Tomorrow Youth Conference on Friday, October 25, 2019.  It's being held at the Loudermillk Conference Center, located at 40 Courtland Street N.E. in Atlanta. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The conference starts an hour later and ends at 2:00 p.m.

Fulton Commissioner Natalie Hall is shown with teens during a previous CEO's conference
(Photo Credit: Fulton County Government)

According to Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall the program is designed to help you to "talk, think, and take action" to overcome the challenges and socioeconomic barriers they are facing in their lives.

The conference will address entrepreneurship, along with STEM careers and leadership options, and team building strategies.

For more information you can call (404) 612-4130 or email district4@fultoncountyga.gov
 

Tags: 
Natalie Hall
CEOs of tomorrow
Youth Conference
fulton county ga
Newsletter
All Local

Upcoming Events

25 Oct
Slink Johnson at The Atlanta Comedy Theater Atlanta Comedy Theater
26 Oct
iRun & Walk for the Health of It Presented by SITZY(UGA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. & The Athens Neighborhood Health Center Trail Creek Park
26 Oct
Join V-103 at the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk! Centennial Olympic Park
26 Oct
Zumba at the Pink Party for Breast Cancer Month! Riverdale Town Center
26 Oct
Slink Johnson at The Atlanta Comedy Theater Atlanta Comedy Theater
View More Events