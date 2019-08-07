Rep. Hank Johnson Blames Trump Speech For Mass Shootings

As President Donald Trump visits the sites of the latest mass shootings, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, he continues to be the target of criticism.

Congressman Hank Johnson says "the time is out for moments of silence." The Atlanta-area U.S. Representative says it's time for Congress to take action on gun control. "The House has already taken action. Our bills will not even be brought to the floor of the Senate and you can blame Mitch McConnell for that." McConnell is majority leader in the U.S. Senate, which is controlled by republicans. Democrats hold the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson, reacting to the mass shootings that claimed at least 31 lives over the weekend, blames President Donald Trump. He calls language used by Trump 'incendiary' and says it goes to a greater societal problem. "Young and older white males seem to have been stirred up by President Trump. When he came to power, it gave them the power to act out."

