Warming Centers Open Ahead of Snow and Ice

Temperatures expected in 20s Overnight

January 29, 2019
Maria Boynton
The Old Adamsville Recreation Center is being utilized as a warming center in Atlanta.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

The City of Atlanta has opened warming centers ahead of wintry precipitation and frigid weather. The warming centers are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta,GA 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merrits Avenue North East, Atlanta. GA 30308. They'll be open through Thursday morning. Please contact 404-615-4955 for additional information. The Old Adamsville Rec Center also houses the C.T. Martin Natatorium.

In DeKalb County... the homeless and families in need of cold weather overnight shelter are being referred to the Salvation Army Red Shield, 400 Luckie St. NW Atlanta, GA 30313. For a referral, contact (770) 905-2396 by 5 p.m.

Another location in DeKalb is First Tucker United Methodist Church, 4315 Church Street, Tucker. The shelter will be open Tuesday through Thursday. Call 678-325-4041 or 404-291-3429 to confirm opening. 

Additionally, a limited number of complimentary round-trip MARTA cards will be available for transport to warming stations or cold weather shelters. The cards can be picked up at 6 p.m. at A Home for Everyone in DeKalb, 105 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030. Call (904) 825-8035 for more information.

