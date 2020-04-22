Radio Legend Speaks From Hospital Bed

To hear Ryan Cameron’s voice on the other end of the phone this afternoon was a huge relief. When he joked about being in the hospital, I thought to myself “RyRy is going to be okay.”

It was about two weeks ago that the popular on-air personality, and my former V103 Atlanta morning show co-worker, underwent emergency heart surgery.

While Cameron prefers not to share the specifics just yet, he says that he will make a statement at a later date.

According to Cameron, “I have a long recovery ahead. I probably have about another week in the hospital.”

He’s grateful to everyone for all the well wishes saying “I appreciate all of the concern.”