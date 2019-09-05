Bahamas Relief Efforts Underway in Atlanta

"There's just a lot of uncertainty", says native son Jamil Minnis, "you're just wondering if your family member is even alive." That's what Minnis told me this morning from his home in Nausau, Bahamas, which pretty-much escaped the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. Minnis says his neighbors are worried about family members in the areas hit hardest, Grand Bahamas and Abaco. Minnis is the son of Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who calls the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian "generational devastation."

When I met Minnis at an Atlanta wedding 2 years ago, he was a very happy Best Man. There was no joy in his voice when we spoke by phone today.

In Atlanta, efforts are underway to collect supplies for the Bahamas. Bahamas Consulate General Astra Armbrister Rolle is accepting donations needed for immediate disaster relief at her office, which is located at 2970 Clairmont Road, Suite 690. The emergency relief number is 404-214-0492.

(Photo Credit: Handout)

This Saturday the ATL4Bahamas Community Giveback & Relief Event will be collecting items from 2pm - 6pm at the Historic Walter and Andrew Young YMCA, located at 2220 Campbellton Rd SW, in Atlanta.

Meantime, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry has vowed to help rebuild the Bahamas. Perry wrote in a social media post: "To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better."