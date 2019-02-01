Falcon Grady Jarrett: Walter Payton Man Of Year Nomination Hit Me Deep

Grady Jarrett, the 25 year old Falcons Defensive Tackle, grew up just 30 miles outside Atlanta, in Conyers, Ga. He attended Clemson University, where he started the educational initiative "Big Men Don't Bully" in 2015. In Atlanta, Jarrett's anti-bullying efforts continue in Atlanta and he also donates time to champion social justice efforts.

He learns today if his charitable work in the community garners him the honor of National Football League Man of the Year. It's named for NFL legendary running back Walter Payton.

When I spoke with Jarrett, he was tossing footballs and mentoring students from Hollis Academy in Vine City. He was part of the celebration, the ribbon cutting for the newly renovated John F. Kennedy Park, a Super Bowl LIII Legacy facility located on Atlanta's Westside.

Click below to hear Jarrett talk about the Walter Payton nomination, if he has a pick to win Super Bowl 53, and his hopes for the Falcons next year.



