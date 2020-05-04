Jimmy Jazz Says Customer Safety Always First

A spokesperson for Jimmy Jazz calls images of the frenzy outside their Atlanta Greenbriar Mall store Saturday ‘unfortunate’.

Georgia’s stay at home order, Imposed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, had expired for most just hours before Jimmy Jazz was to open.

Throngs of people are seen in a video waiting in line to enter the Atlanta store. All the excitement was over the release of the new Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers.

While Governor Brian Kemp told Georgians to stay at home if they could, he also encouraged businesses to reopen.

Jimmy Jazz District Sales Manager Shaqueta Saunders tells V103 Atlanta’s Big Tigger that the video was taken prior to the mall opening. “Customers found an employee entrance door and were able to get into the mall early”, and once the mall opened, Saunders says “no one was prepared for the crowd.”

According to Saunders “our first concern is always the customer and our employee safety. We practice social distancing, we have our PPE masks in place. We’re washing down, the handles, the credit card machines, everything the customer touches, and we encourage the customers to do the same.”