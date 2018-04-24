Atlanta Lawyer Guilty of Murdering Wife

Atlanta attorney Claud "Tex" McIver could be headed to prison for the rest of his life. That's among the sentencing options, with the decision to be announced on May 23. Monday, a 12-person panel of 7 women and 5 men, found McIver guilty of the September 2016 shooting death of his wife Diane. They were in their SUV, she in the front, he in the back. He says that he was sleeping, holding a pistol, when the gun went off accidentally. He was found guilty of felony murder, meaning he killed his wife while in the act of committing another felony. He was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. The jury also found him culpable on a fourth count, witness tampering. Dani Jo Carter was driving the SUV. During the trial, she told the court that, after the deadly shooting, McIver had tried to encourage her to say that she wasn't behind the wheel.

Prior to announcing the guilty verdict, the jury, just hours earlier, had indicated that they were deadlocked. The "Allen charge" was read to them by Judge Robert McBurney, urging them to reach an accord.

The prosecution maintained that McIver killed his wife because of money problems. After the verdict was read, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the jury "spoke the truth" and added that the panel "had enough ambition and reasonableness about itself to return a verdict." The case against McIver, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker, "came together incrementally." Rucker said, "the handgun did not malfunction and required 12 pounds of pressure to be fired."