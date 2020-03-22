Moore: You Can Not Social Distance Your Way Out of This

"Shut it down", Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore says "you cannot social distance your way out of this."

Moore is referring to the COVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic which has claimed 25 lives in Georgia, as of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

She is calling on officials to institute a citywide and statewide shutdown. "I have been trying to hold my tongue" says Moore, "but I cannot continue to sit by and not say it publicly as a public official." She thinks the shutdown should happen "immediately."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued several executive orders aimed at lessening the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting restaurants to take out service. She has also closed bars, gyms, and theaters. During Thursday's coronavirus update Governor Brian Kemp resisted a statewide shutdown saying that health experts indicate it's not the time to do it.

The statistics indicate there are 625 confirmed cases of the virus in the state which Moore calls very low. According to the Atlanta City Council President, "We are not getting the testing out so there are many other people that are not presenting symptoms that are spreading it and have no idea they are spreading it, and people who have it that don't know it, that haven't been reported and unfortunately those numbers will go up."

"This is very, very, very serious", says Moore, "and people are not getting the message."

She has been under self-isolation after attending a national conference with at least 3 individuals who have since tested positive for the coronavirus. She has 3 more days to go and says that she feels fine and has no symptoms.

As for the economic impact and the inconvenience a complete shutdown would bring, Moore says "we'll have to figure those out as policy makers, but now this is about life."