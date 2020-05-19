Eviction and Cutoff Orders Extended in Atlanta

Mayor Bottoms issues new pandemic deadline

May 19, 2020
Maria Boynton
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms has extended orders related to COVID-19 for 60 days.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/RADIO.COM)

Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Atlanta
Local
National
News
Politics

June 30th is the new deadline for some COVID-19 orders previously issued by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. In March a 60-day reprieve had been granted against evictions and utility cutoffs. It was due to expire soon.

A statement from her office Tuesday indicated that Mayor Bottoms had reissued 3 Administrative Orders to “assist Atlanta residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Administrative Order 2020-12 directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment through June 30, 2020.

Administrative Order 2020-13 directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the City’s right of way through June 30, 2020.

Administrative Order 2020-14 directs the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to refrain from taking any action to enforce any prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine and/or malt beverages by the package for off premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages through June 30, 2020.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus. Those Orders can be viewed online here.

Among the Orders, a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions for properties subsidized by governmental and quasi-governmental agencies was signed into law as an ordinance by Mayor Bottoms on May 11, 2020. These entities include the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.

Tags: 
Atlanta
Keisha Lance Bottoms
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
Attorney Miguel Dominguez: 'Ahmaud Arbery DA's Must Go' WVEEFM: On-Demand
Att. Chris Stewart: Ahmaud Arbery Case Made Him Cry WVEEFM: On-Demand
David Marsden is Giving Back Through the Love Local North Georgia Project WVEEFM: On-Demand
Local McDonald's Owner, Lynn Miller on Giving Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic WVEEFM: On-Demand
Gov Kemp says Truth and Justice will Prevail in Arbery Murder WVEEFM: On-Demand
Arbery Murder Case Lead Prosecutor says 'We're Ministers of Justice' WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes