No Gulch Vote Today: Atlanta Mayor Bottoms Puts Brakes on Call for Vote On $1.75B Redevelopment

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has decided to postpone pushing for a vote today on the proposal to redevelop the area known as the Gulch.

It's the "hole in the ground", as Bottoms calls it, that is located near Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm (formerly Philips) Arena.

Currently, it's parking lots and railroad tracks. The Mayor says it would become 1 Million square feet of office, retail, and housing.

During an early-morning push to win support of Atlanta City Council on the project, which appeared headed for a vote today, Mayor Bottoms

called out, by name, members of the council who had yet to get onboard with her plan to redevelop the Gulch.

