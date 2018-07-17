Atlanta Mayor Talks Successes-Abrams For Governor-Mayor's 5K

While it may seem as though it was only yesterday that Keisha Lance Bottoms was sworn in as Atlanta's 60th Mayor, it's actually been 6 months.

During that time she has amassed a list of "accomplishments". At the top of the list, distributed by her office, is the Executive Order which she signed last month prohibiting the City jail from accepting any new ICE detainees.

There's also her first budget as Mayor of Atlanta, which included a 3.1% pay hike, and a one-time $500 bonus for the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

