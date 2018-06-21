Atlanta Mayor Maintains Order On Immigrants In Jails
Despite President Trump now allowing detained parents to be with children
June 21, 2018
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says for the long-term the U.S."has to tackle immigration reform in a compassionate and humane way."
Mayor Bottoms was speaking during a news conference at Atlanta City Hall Thursday addressing her Executive Order on immigration.
She also took a swipe at a Republican candidate for Georgia governor who has criticized her move blocking new immigrant transfers to Atlanta's jails.
Click here for more on this story.