Atlanta Mayor Maintains Order On Immigrants In Jails

Despite President Trump now allowing detained parents to be with children

June 21, 2018
Maria Boynton

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says for the long-term the U.S."has to tackle immigration reform in a compassionate and humane way."

Mayor Bottoms was speaking during a news conference at Atlanta City Hall Thursday addressing her Executive Order on immigration.

She also took a swipe at a Republican candidate for Georgia governor who has criticized her move blocking new immigrant transfers to Atlanta's jails.

