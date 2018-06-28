Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces New Chief Procurement Officer

As she continues to build her staff, and "ensure transparency and fairness in our business operations", Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has named a new Chief Procurement Officer. He is retired Lieutenant Colonel David L. Wilson.

A statement from the Mayor's office indicates that Wilson comes to the Administration from the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center at Robins Air Force Base where he served as the Deputy Division Chief for the Installation Contracting Division.

In making the announcement, Mayor Bottoms said, "I am proud that someone of Wilson’s caliber will join our Administration.” Bottoms added, "few positions are more important than Chief Procurement Officer.”

Previous Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith was fired by then-Mayor Kasim Reed. He was later indicted and sent to prison for his role in a cash-for-contracts scandal.

Wilson, whose appointment is effective as of July 30, is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. Also according to the statement, Wilson supported 40 diverse organizations that managed $1.2 billion in commodity, service and construction contracts – and he consistently led teams recognized by the Air Force for outstanding contracting and management. Wilson joined the Air Force in 1998 and has held contracting positions throughout his military career including posts at Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and The Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The search for the Chief Procurement Officer, according to today's statement, was led by members of the Mayor’s transition team: Douglas J. Hertz, Chairman and CEO of United Distributors; Shan Cooper, Chief Transformation Officer of Westrock; Cassius F. Butts, CEO, Capital Fortitude Business Advisors; Rene Diaz, President & CEO, The Diaz Group and Dr. Christopher R. Edwards, Atlanta Neuro Spine Institute, LLC.