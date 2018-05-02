Atlanta Mayor Pledges To Restore Public Trust

In her first State of the City address, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms promised to restore the public trust.

Bottoms said, "what has been broken must be fixed", adding, "we will repair the trust between the people who help make Atlanta work and the people for whom work is being done."

Mayor for exactly 4 months today, Bottoms thanked her staff, the community, and former mayors in attendance at the Hilton Atlanta.

Most notable was who was not mentioned in her speech.

