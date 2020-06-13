Mayor: It was Erika Shields' Decision to Step Aside as APD Chief

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says it was Erika Shields' decision to step aside as police chief.

Erika Shields Issues a Statement

The Georgia NAACP had called for Shields to step down following a Friday night shooting in southwest Atlanta that claimed the life of a black man.

27 year old Rayshard Brooks had apparently fallen asleep in a Wendy's drive-thru when police approached him. Bottoms said during a Saturday news conference that when police attempted to take Brooks into custody for DUI Brooks tussled with the officers and grabbed a taser from one of them. While running away from the officers, Bottoms says that Brooks appeared to fire the taser at one of the officers. The officer shot Brooks.

Bottoms called the use of deadly force 'uneccessary'. According to Bottoms, "while there may be debate as to whether it was appropriate use of deadly force, there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do."

The mayor says that Shields will remain with the city in a capacity not yet determined.

Former assistant police chief, now interim corrections chief, Rodney Bryant will serve as interim police chief as the city launches a national search to fill the position.