Atlanta Mayor Signs Legislation to Close City Jail

A task force will determine future use of the facility

May 28, 2019
Maria Boynton
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signs legislation to close the Atlanta jail

(Photo Credit: City of Atlanta)

News

Citing rising costs, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed legislation shutting down the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Along with the increasing costs, Mayor Bottoms cited the declining number of inmates when she called for the closure last year.

Bottoms signed the measure this morning, effectively leading to the closure of the facility.

Hours before signing the measure, Bottoms visited the Morning Culture on V103 in Atlanta. She said, "We are getting out of the jail business."

She said that it is a part of her Administration's criminal justice reform efforts. It's something that Mayor Bottoms has been pushing since she took office in 2018.

Future use of the center will be determined by a task force of 25 citizens. Interested members of the community can submit a ACDC Task Force Application Form.

Atlanta City Detention Center
mayor keisha lance bottoms
Criminal Justice
City of Atlanta

