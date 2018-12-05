Fugitive Alert: Have You Seen This Man?

Sentencing for Don Martin withheld until his capture

December 5, 2018
Maria Boynton
Don Martin is on the run after rape, child molestation conviction

(Photo Credit: Fulton County District Attorney's Office)

It was in 2017 when a judge changed the sentencing guidelines of the bond for then-44 year old Don Martin.

The Atlanta minister had been arrested and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The change ordered by the judge meant Martin no longer had to wear a monitor.

He had been charged with the rape and sexual molestation of a young girl over six years, starting when she was 7.

After 5 days of testimony, Martin left the Fulton County courthouse Tuesday, and did not return for the verdict. Now, police say they don't know where he is.

Click here for more on this story

 

