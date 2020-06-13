APD Chief Shields Resigns

Atlanta police chief Erika Shields has resigned following the death of a black man in a police-involved shooting.

The Georgia NAACP had called for the immediate resignation of Shields after the death of 27 year old Rayshard Brooks. The Atlanta man was apparently being checked for DUI last night when he struggled with police. Reports indicate that Brooks grabbed a police taser, attempted to run, and was shot during the foot chase.

One officer involved in the shooting has been fired.

Meantime, the Atlanta NAACP says that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms must commit to a complete restructuring of Atlanta Public Safety or she should also resign.