Atlanta to Implement Obama 21st Century Policing

New public safety rules announced by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are meant to reform the use of force with the police department.

This comes after the June 12th killing by Atlanta police of 27 year old Rayshard Brooks. Bottoms called the shooting of Brooks "the worst". She added "it angered me and it saddened me beyond words."

The new rules include committing to the Obama 21st Century Police Initiative which was enacted by the former U.S. President to “strengthen community policing and strengthen trust among law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.” Bottoms said that she would be signing several orders to reform the use of force within the APD.

Following the killing of Brooks, the Georgia NAACP called for the immediate dismissal of Police Chief Erika Shields. She stepped down within hours of the demand.

In responding to Shield’s resignation, Georgia NAACP President James Woodall and Atlanta chapter President Richard Rose told V103/WAOK News that if Mayor Bottoms did not commit to a significant plan to restructure Atlanta Public Safety, they would be calling for her resignation as well. Protesters blamed Bottoms for the unrest in the city.

Bottoms also recently announced a commission to examine police use-of-force policies. She said Monday that she expects the first recommendations by June 24 with final recommendations next month.

“March 20 thousand people down the middle of the street and this is what you can accomplish.” That’s the reaction of an Atlanta activist, who prefers to remain anonymous, to the mayor’s announcement.

Thousands marched through the streets of Atlanta earlier in the day in what was called “March on Georgia.” The action follows the recent killings of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement in Georgia and across the country.

In a recent “Commit to Action”, former U.S. President Barak Obama called for mayors, city councils, and police oversight bodies to address police use of force polices.”

Atlanta NAACP Vice President Gerald Griggs says “Thank you Atlanta for forcing the Government to hear the People.”