Teacher Shares Lessons Learned During Pandemic

What does teacher Johnathon Hines hope is learned from this time of living during a pandemic? “That there are more important things in life than going shopping, going to the mall”, says Hines. He’s hopeful that perceptions will change about the importance of family, “I hope that other families are bonding during this time.”

A teacher for 5 years, Hines has truly formed a bond with his Pre-K students at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnate School of Technology in Atlanta.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hines has to educate his 22 students virtually. For those without access to the Internet, Hines personally delivers their school packets. When they’re sick he visits them in the hospital. “My students mean the world to me. I treat them like they’re my own.”

The 31 year old Hines was named Georgia’s Pre-K Teacher of the Year last fall. He is the first black man to hold the honor in the state.

Hines received a great surprise Monday, courtesy of NBC’s Today Show.

Not only was he a guest on the show, Hines was also gifted with $45,000 worth of school supplies for his students. “This is the biggest amount that we have ever received” says Hines, “it impacts so many families “No child at our school will have to buy school supplies.”

Hines attended Albany State University in Georgia and received his Masters of Education degree from Grand Canyon University in Arizona.