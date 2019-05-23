High School Graduations Relocated or Delayed because of GWCC Scheduling

"Commencements won't have the same flexibility as the past", according to Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen. When graduation ceremonies get underway in May, APS students will dawn their caps and gowns inside McCamish Pavilion, on the campus of Georgia Tech, rather than the traditional Georgia World Congress Center. GWCC is already booked. It's hosting big conventions like Citrix Synergy 2019 and MomoCon during graduation season.

While its high school seniors normally receive their diplomas during the last week of school, DeKalb County Public Schools, which also utilizes GWCC for its commencement exercises, will instead hold its ceremonies a week after the 2019 school year ends. The majority will be held at GWCC.

Click below the links to listen to my interview with APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen

Here are some metro Atlanta high school commencement schedules:

*This story was originally published April 23, 2019*