Ryan Cameron Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Legendary Atlanta radio host Ryan Cameron is hospitalized recovering from surgery. Family members confirm that Cameron suffered a heart attack and is in Intensive Care.

A family statement says: “We are asking for fervent prayers as he recovers from emergency surgery that took place earlier this week.”

The 54 year old Cameron was born and reared in Atlanta. His career spans more than 30 years at V103, Hot 97.5/107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5. He is currently the host of “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” on Majic 107.5/97.5. For the past 15 years Cameron has been the in-game announcer for the Atlanta Hawks. Known as the “Ryan King”, Cameron was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of fame in 2014. A father of 4, Cameron is also a two-time Emmy Award winner.

Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike posted on his Instagram page “Praying for u Radio OG and ATLANTA cornerstone. We love u Ryan.” The rapper’s post added “I sincerely pray the Universe shows us favor and heals u. We need u. U are our voice. A true leader. Love and light from one Westside kid to another.”

The family is asking for privacy “during this difficult time” saying also in the statement “Thank you for your love and concern.”