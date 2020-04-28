This Is It: Too Early to Sit People Next to Each Other

This Is It Barbecue and Seafood has been in Atlanta for more than 35 years. Not only is it a place to grab a plate and go, but it’s also where friends and family gather for lunch, dinner, and that after-church feel-good meal.

Telley Anthony, Vice President and Director of Operations, says they acted “immediately” when lawmakers started ordering restaurants across metro Atlanta to close dine-in services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They started with social distancing measures says Anthony, along with “masks for employees, new cleaning procedures, high-level disinfecting” at the restaurants to “provide the best environment.”

(Photo Credit: Telley Anthony)

Restaurants, as of Monday, are now allowed to resume dine-in services in Georgia. But Anthony thinks it’s too early. “It’s not time yet to let people sit next to each other and put employees in that type of jeopardy. It’s just not worth it.”

According to the CDC COVID-19 disproportionately affects African Americans. Information released by the Georgia Department of Public Health indicates that more African Americans in the state have been diagnosed and have had more coronavirus-related deaths as well.

Anthony says “the safety of our customers and our staff is of the utmost importance. That is the greatest challenge day to day, making sure you provide a great environment for people to come in, under the current circumstances.”

The eatery continues its delivery, take out, and curb side services.